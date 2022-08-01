Recently, Instagram user @dsouza.tc.pb shared a story featuring Killer Kross’ old theme song, “Fall and Prey,” from his time in WWE across “NXT” and “Monday Night Raw.” The interesting part about all this is the fan made it clear they wanted Kross to make a comeback to WWE, writing, “Music is loud … Music is angry … Cardio is going strong … here’s to hoping that [Killer Kross] someday makes a return to WWE.” Kross saw the fan’s story and ended up sharing it, teasing fans that he would be open to going back if the stars aligned properly.

Killer Kross, best known to WWE audiences as Karrion Kross, made his debut in “NXT” in 2020 after Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s One Final Beat Cinematic Match. Kross would have early storylines in “NXT” involving the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee, the latter of which Kross would end up taking the “NXT” Championship from before having to relinquish the Championship just days later due to injury. This wouldn’t be the only time Kross won Gold in WWE, as he would win the “NXT” Championship a second time at Takeover Stand & Deliver from Finn Balor.

Karrion Kross hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since late 2021 and hasn’t been in “NXT” since losing the “NXT” Championship to Samoa Joe at “NXT” Takeover 36. From there, Kross went on to be featured on “Monday Night Raw.” There he would make his debut against the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy. Kross would surprisingly lose his debut match in about a minute. Kross’ main roster run, though, would be infamously remembered for the new look WWE gave him and the fact they took his manager and wife, Scarlett, out of his corner. This new look included a mask and leather suspenders.

Karrion Kross would be let go sometime later by WWE alongside his wife, Scarlett, and names like Kieth Lee, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, and Oney Lorcan. Kross would then return to his old Killer Kross name and primarily be featured in matches in companies like MLW and NJPW. Knowing that the new head of creative in the company, Triple H, helped present Karrion Kross as a dominant, mysterious monster when he started in “NXT” shows that he has the utmost faith in his abilities. Will Kross come back to WWE sometime soon? Only time will tell.

