Last week on AEW “Dynamite,” former Team Taz member Ricky Starks put his FTW World Championship up against Danhausen. After besting Danhausen, Ricky Starks put his Championship on the line more time against anyone in the back. Out came Hook, who then beat his former Team Taz partner and won the FTW World Championship, his first title in All Elite Wrestling.

Ricky Starks not only lost his FTW World Championship, he also lost his tag team partner Powerhouse Will Hobbs after a blindsided attack after Starks’ match with Hook. On commentary this week on AEW “Dynamite,” Team Taz founder Taz provided us with an update on the future of the stable. Honestly, it’s not bright.

Taz announced on “Dynamite” that as of this week, Team Taz is now officially over. From now on, after Powerhouse Hobbs’ actions last week, Taz has nothing more to do with him, Starks, Hook, or the group as a whole.

Team Taz was started in 2020 when AEW signed Brian Cage to a contract. Cage would have a solid start to his AEW career before eventually dialing down and finding himself in the mid-card scene. Later on, in 2020 and 2021, Powerhouse Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Taz’s son, Hook, would all be added to Team Taz. Cage would be kicked out in mid-2021 after Starks beat him for the FTW World Championship. Hook would also phase out of the stable, only on his own, as he would form a partnership with Danhausen earlier this year.

With Hook as FTW World Champion in a team with Danhausen, and with Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Will Hobbs now at each other’s necks, it will be interesting to see where the three former Team Taz members go from here on out.

