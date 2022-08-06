On this week’s edition of “AEW Rampage,” the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve In Our Glory, took on the newly formed team of Tony Nese and Josh Woods. The non-title match was called a “Friday Night Street Fight,” which saw The Champions win the bout. During the bout, Keith Lee gave a scary-looking chokeslam off the top rope and through a table to Nese and Woods’ manager, Smart Mark Sterling. As seen in the video below, Sterling doesn’t fully get rotated to properly bump on his back and lands with force on his arm/shoulder.

We now have an update on Mark Sterling from the man himself, as he took to Twitter after “Rampage” to update everyone on his condition. The doctors said he “probably reinjured his neck and sprained his ankle,” but while this seems bad on paper, they could always be scripted injuries. If you look through Mark Sterling’s Twitter, you will see that most of his tweets are in character and don’t break kayfabe.

Everyone, I’m ok. Currently waiting outside the doctors office. They said I’m good to go but I think I reinjured my neck and probably sprained my ankle. I’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your concern. Best, Mark Sterling #AEWRampage https://t.co/9os04Q7wtn — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) August 6, 2022

Since his time started in AEW, Sterling has aligned himself with the previously mentioned Josh Woods and Tony Nese. Before that, he was seen alongside the first, current, and only undefeated AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. Sterling even had a short stint as MJF’s lawyer in his feud with then-AEW World Champion and current Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.

After aligning himself with Tony Nese, Sterling has been seen feuding with the likes of Hook and Danhausen. Most recently, though, the aforementioned Swerve in Our Glory have been Sterling’s and Tony Nese’s targets. On the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of AEW “Dynamite,” the two tried to rid AEW of one-half of its World Tag Team Champions in Swerve Strickland, with a petition to fire him. This did not go over well, as Nese got knocked out by performing artist Kevin Gates, while Sterling got a cake straight to his face.

