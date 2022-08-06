Next week’s “AEW Dynamite” will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where we will see the first ever “Quake By The Lake” special episode of “Dynamite.” So far, lined up for the show, we have a coffin match between Brody King and Darby Allin, along with an Interim AEW World Championship defense from Champion Jon Moxley as he takes on a long-time rival, Chris Jericho. Now, the show is even more stacked; as announced on Twitter by AEW, more Championship action is coming up.

Since making her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been on a heavy undefeated streak. Then when “Dynamite” switched from TNT to its sister channel, TBS, Cargill went on to win the AEW TBS Championship after defeating Ruby Soho in a tournament to crown the inaugural Champ. Since then, Cargill has dominated her title defenses against Anna Jay and Tay Conti, amongst several others, and now, her next defense is lined up.

At the upcoming Quake By The Lake edition of “Dynamite,” Jade Cargill will put her TBS Championship against the newly signed AEW Women’s Star and coach, Madison Rayne. This announcement came after this week’s episode of Rampage, where we saw Cargill’s fellow member of The Baddies, Leila Grey, lose to Rayne in Rayne’s AEW in-ring debut. After the match concluded and the bell had rung, Cargill came out to the ring and told Rayne that she was “That B*itch” and this was “her show.” She then looked at Rayne and said, “Show up and get your ass kicked. But first, you might want to take a couple of days off.” However, this turned out to be a distraction as Kierra Hogan tried and failed to attack Rayne.

It's official: Jade Cargill vs @MadisonRayne for the TBS Championship at #QuakeByTheLake — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 6, 2022

This comes after Madison Rayne made her official AEW debut during the recent AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings on commentary during one of the matches. Jade Cargill would come out and approach Rayne, hinting at the match set for Quake at the Lake.

