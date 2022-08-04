The “Raw 1000” TV special, on July 23, 2012, began with Vince McMahon introducing Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who then proceeded to bring out the other members of D-Generation X – Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac. However, one of the original members of the faction, Chyna, was conspicuous by her absence.

At the time, it was understandable on WWE’s part to not invite the Ninth Wonder of the World, seeing as she was still actively involved in the adult movie industry, and the company had a TV-PG rating to abide by. Several analysts at the time felt that inviting Chyna to a live TV show would have brought WWE a ton of bad press. While reflecting on “Raw 1000” on his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast recently, Road Dogg gave his two cents on the late Chyna not joining DX for the reunion segment.

“She should have been there,” Road Dogg admitted. “That’s how I feel about it. I don’t know if there was communication between [WWE and Chyna] at all to try and get her. I don’t know. Looking back, especially now, I feel bad. And 100 percent, she should have been there, but that was a business decision, and I was just then breaking into the business side of things, so that [decision] was above my pay grade. But yeah, we should have had here there. She belonged there. I just don’t know if that would have been too much personally for some, you know what I mean? I’m just trying to be honest about that.”

Back in 2012, the late Chyna confirmed through several tweets that she was not extended an invite by WWE to appear on the 100th episode of Raw. However, the former Intercontinental Champion had nothing but kind words for her former DX stablemates.

“Hi everyone,” Chyna had tweeted [H/T PWMania]. “Just wanted to check in & offer my congrats on the 1000 episode of Raw. I was not asked to appear but I have a few thoughts .. As for Degeneration X, the most powerful group in the history of the WWE, I am very proud to have been a part of that .. And if you’re not down with DX, I have two words for you: SUCK IT! XOXO! … I am very proud to have played a role in the history making event that Raw is. I have many fond memories from my time there … To all the WWE fans, Thank You for welcoming us into your living rooms each week and into your lives. We are who we are because of you.”

In 2016, after Chyna passed at the age of 45, WWE aired a tribute package honoring her life and legacy. Three years later, Chyna would enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

