Tonight, AEW “Dynamite” was live in Columbus, Ohio. Before the show, though, the company did their standard AEW “Dark: Elevation” taping. This week saw a former “NXT 2.0” talent in action, former AEW Champions in action, and even a surprise debut from GCW/MLW.

Opening up the taping, fans saw Ruby Soho team up with Skye Blue to take on the team of Nikki Victory and Megan Myers. Soho would pick up the win for her team when she pinned Myers for the victory.

Next up, Parker Bordreaux (FKA Harland in “NXT 2.0”), with Ariya Daivari in his corner, took on Casey Kerrington. Bordreaux would win after hitting Kerrington with a side suplex into a slam.

Women’s action followed as Athena came to the ring to take on Queen Amidana. Athena would win after hitting Amidana with the Eclipse and getting the three count.

Women’s action continued as the team of Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey of The Baddies defeated Alice Crowley and Brea States.

More tag team action came rolling in as Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, and John Silver defeated the team of two local talents.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, came out next. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix would take on Ryan Nemeth and Pretty Peter Avalon. The Lucha Bros would pick up the win here. However, it wouldn’t be the end of their night as the team of Andrade El Idolo and Rush would come out to confront Oscuro and Fenix before eventually backing off.

From there, we would get to the most interesting part of the night. Serpentico, with partner Luther in his corner, took on debuting top GCW Wrestler, Mance Warner. Warner was just seen at Ric Flair’s Last Match, where he won the Bunkhouse Battle Royal. Well, like his match on Sunday, Warner picked up the win against Serpentico in his debut.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese and his new partner, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Josh Woods, teamed up in the last tag match of the night to defeat Dean Alexander and Damian Chambers.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura in the main event. After the main event, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to confront Madison Rayne at commentary. This confrontation set up Rayne vs. Leila Grey on “Rampage” this Friday.

