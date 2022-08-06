Matches for Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts III special were recorded Friday night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Three title bouts were on the card, including Claudio Castagnoli’s first defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship. He won the title from Jonathan Gresham last month at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Castagnoli is being challenged by DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita.

Also, Thunder Rosa is defending the AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter. Plus, Wardlow is putting the TNT Championship on the line against Jay Lethal.

Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:

TNT Championship Match: Jay Lethal vs. Wardlow (c) – Wardlow pinned Lethal with a powerbomb.

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa (c) – Toni Storm was in Rosa’s corner. Rosa defeated Hayter to retain her title.

Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c) – Castagnoli defeated Takeshita to retain his title.

