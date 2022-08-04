Last week, AEW announced their new AEW Trios Championship. A tournament will crown the first Champions, with the finals being held at the AEW All Out PPV on September 4th. With stables like The Gunn Club, Death Triangle, House of Black, etc., it will be interesting to see who’s crowned the first champions. However, after “Dynamite” this week, we know at least one team is not winning the Trios Championships.

The Undisputed Elite will not be winning the AEW Trios Championship, or at least any iteration involving The Young Bucks in the group. On “Dynamite,” Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish turned their backs on Matt and Nick Jackson. They attacked The Young Bucks from behind, blindsiding them.

The trio would continue the beatdown until something interesting happened. The music of “Cowboy Sh*t” Hangman Adam Page rang throughout Columbus, Ohio. Page ran down to the ring, metal pipe in hand, ready to even the odds.

Before Hangman Page could get his hands on Cole, O’Reilly, or Fish, the three retreated. After they ran off, Page turned around, faced the Young Bucks, and offered his hand to help them up. The Young Bucks accepted Hangman’s hand, and they appeared to be on the same page for the first time in nearly two years.

This is the first time we’ve seen the former Elite members together since The Young Bucks, alongside best friend Kenny Omega, kicked Page out of the group in 2020. Since then, they have had an on-again, off-again feud, including Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and even the Dark Order.

The only Elite member not present for the segment is Kenny Omega. Omega is unfortunately out after going through multiple surgeries and still being on the path to recovery.

