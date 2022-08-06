Earlier in July, WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker appeared at WWE and Mattel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel alongside Tommaso Ciampa, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, and WWE’s resident Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega. During the panel, Mattel announced upcoming WWE Action Figures before holding a Q & A session with the wrestlers in attendance.

During the Q & A, The Undertaker was asked an interesting question and gave an even more interesting response. When asked if The Deadman himself had an action figure collection, Undertaker said, “I have every action figure that’s ever been done of me.” This was surprising from The Undertaker, seeing as just last year, Matt Cardona revealed The Undertaker would boot him out of the locker room if he brought up the topic of wrestling action figures or other toys.

“To have one [action figure] was incredible, but to be able to step on at least twenty in the middle of the night, it’s just next-level stuff.” The Undertaker, of course, had spent the last thirty years of his career in the WWE and has had plenty of action figures across the many toy companies that WWE has partnered with.

Undertaker also mentioned that he had so many figures he had “a bathtub” full of them that his two-year-old would play with.

Since Hasbro released his first figure in 1992, Undertaker has had nearly 300 action figures made of himself. Some of the more noteworthy ones come from Jakks and Mattel and include figures amongst the likes of The Undertaker’s SummerSlam 1999 Jakks figure, an LJN rubber style figure released by Jakks in the mid-2000s, Mattel’s Elite Series figures, and most recently, his Matt Ultimate Edition figure released alongside kayfabe brother, Kane. They even released a Mean Mark Calloway figure recently!

Of course, that Ultimate Edition Undertaker won’t be his last figure, as The Deadman surely has figures lined up for years to come.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts