WWE will be back in Brooklyn in October, and the company has promoted several names who will be appearing in the house that Jay-Z built.

According to PWInsider, local viewers in the New York area were seeing commercials promoting “WWE Raw” at the Barclays Center that advertised a match that was canceled at SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins vs. Riddle in the main event. Although that was the only match listed, WWE also advertised that Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley will be on the program as well.

The Barclays Center website provides more information. The show will take place on October 10, and tickets will go on sale on August 5 at 10 am EST. No further names or matches are listed on the program, but a graphic on the site does advertise Lynch, Rollins, Lashley, Theory, Belair, and Riddle.

The last time “Raw” was in Brooklyn was November 22 of last year, the night after Survivor Series. This particular program had Gobbledy Gooker elements, as a primary focus of the show was Vince McMahon’s frustration at the theft of a $100 million golden egg that had been gifted to him by The Rock. It turned out that the egg had been stolen by Theory, but McMahon saw similarities in Theory to himself, so he gave him a WWE title shot instead of punishing him. Reigning WWE Champion Big E ultimately defeated Theory in the show’s main event. The program also featured three other title matches, including Carmella and Zelina Vega winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship, Damian Priest retaining his United States Championship against Sami Zayn in an open challenge, and the 24/7 Championship ending up in the hands of Dana Brooke, kicking off her 84-day first reign. The ending of the program focused on Rollins and Big E as the champ took out both Rollins and Kevin Owens, standing tall as “Raw” went off the air.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]