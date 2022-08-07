Xyon Quinn shared earlier this week that WWE Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes is going to be working with the XFL.

The “NXT” star wrote on Instagram, “The OG of @wwenxt 👑 Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a bloke.✊🏽❤️ @fla_hayes #youareNXT”

The former Harvard Crimson linebacker was a member of the Houston Texans’ coaching staff before working with WWE in May 2016. WWE.com spoke with Hayes about the similarity between working at the WWE Performance Center and working with the Houston Texans.

“The philosophy stays the same,” said Hayes. “They’re high-caliber, elite athletes who are on their two feet, whether it’s on a football field or in a 20-by-20 ring. They have tons of stressors in their lives. Instead of game days, Superstars have live events and pay-per-views. It’s very similar parallels. That’s the reason I wanted to attack this because I knew it wasn’t going to be something foreign. It was going to be a very smooth transition.”

The XFL was originally launched in 2001 and only lasted for one season. The second iteration would stop halfway through the first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The XFL would declare bankruptcy and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners would purchase it in August 2020 for 15 million from Vince McMahon.

As noted, The Rock spoke about the NFL and XFL connections back in July during “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“The NFL has an Alumni Academy, that if you don’t roster throughout the NFL season, you automatically get a contract to go to the XFL, to play there,” said Rock.

The league has a current deal with ESPN to broadcast games through 2027. The 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, February 18.

