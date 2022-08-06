The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Omos (with MVP) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Ezekiel makes his entrance.

Omos vs. Ezekiel

Ezekiel kicks the leg of Omos. Omos pushes Ezekiel to the corner. Ezekiel strikes Omos several times. Omos connects with a boot to Ezekiel. Omos eventually grabs Ezekiel by the throat and goes for a Chokeslam. Ezekiel blocks it with a knee to the face of Omos. Omos hits a Double Handed Chokeslam on Ezekiel. Omos pins Ezekiel for the win.

Winner: Omos

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky wrestling to a No Contest.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Ciampa defeating AJ Styles.

T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar drives his hip into the midsection of Benjamin. Benjamin eventually hits a German Suplex on T-Bar. Benjamin connects with a knee to the face of T-Bar. Benjamin goes for a Back Suplex, T-Bar gets out of it. Benjamin goes for a roll-up on T-Bar. T-Bar blocks the roll up and gets his foot on the ropes for leverage to pin Benjamin for the three count.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]