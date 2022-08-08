The road to crowning new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions is set to begin on “Raw”. It was announced during Friday night’s “SmackDown” that a tournament for the vacant titles will begin on tonight’s episode. The titles have been vacant since the former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are one of the few regular tag teams in WWE’s women’s divisions. On social media over the weekend, they declared their interest in being in the tournament. Doudrop went as far as to boast, “It’s in the bag baby!”

Other individuals who have publicly stated their interest in competing for the titles over recent days include Asuka and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. However, no teams have officially been announced for the tournament. Neither has a bracket or any other details on the make-up of the field.

WWE is promoting a United States Championship match for tonight’s “Raw”, with Bobby Lashley defending against Ciampa. Ciampa earned the title shot during last Monday’s “Raw”, outlasting five other potential challengers in a series of matches held to determine the new #1 contender. The former two-time “NXT” Champion won a three-way match over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler. Later, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to secure the title match against Lashley.

Ciampa was channeling his days as the top titleholder in “NXT” over the weekend. During a video posted on WWE’s social media, he once again declared himself “the greatest sports entertainer of all time”. Ciampa also made it clear that he will have “the Miz factor” by his side for tonight’s match.

Also tonight, Rey Mysterio is set for another showdown against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. Balor got the better of Mysterio in their last one-on-one meeting, which happened on the July 11 episode of “Raw”. However, Mysterio earned some measures of revenge over the weeks that followed with wins in a series of tag team matches.

As of early Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

WWE United States Championship Match: Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

