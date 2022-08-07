Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.

After Retribution fizzled out and Mia Yim and Shane Thorne got released, Mace, Mustafa Ali, and T-Bar got busy doing their own thing. Ali is now a babyface on the “Raw” midcard and Mace is now a part of the Maximum Male Models along Mansoor, Max Dupri, and Maxxine Dupri on “SmackDown.” But with T-Bar, it seems that while he’s a part of the official Monday Night “Raw” roster, WWE has put him on the backburner as a mainstay on “Main Event.” Though this has been going on for a while, it might all change soon.

A new report from “PWInsider” notes that T-Bar and his character may be receiving a repackaging coming soon under Triple H’s creative direction. Over the past few weeks, the crowd has received T-Bar well in his matches on Main Event, including the company’s big return to Madison Square Garden last month.

It’s not certain what T-Bar’s repacking will be, but after what Triple H did with Karrion Kross on “SmackDown,” we could see the return of his “NXT” and Ring of Honor character, Dominik Dijakovic. On “NXT,” Dijakovic was working under the creative guise of Triple H. There, Dijakovic never held a Championship, but he was booked big-time championship matches against Keith Lee throughout their friendly rival in 2020. Dijakovic was also involved in the 2019 Men’s War Games match, where he, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with former “NXT” Champion Kevin Owens in his one-off return match to “NXT” to defeat The Undisputed Era.

