The tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions continues next week as Alexa Bliss & Asuka square off against the team of Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop. The winners of the bout will advance to face Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in the second round of the tourney. The team of SKY & Kai qualified after defeating Tamina & Dana Brooke in a first-round match on the 8/8 “WWE Raw” episode.

On the “SmackDown” side of the bracket, WWE has announced first-round matches pitting Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. NXT’s Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. WWE has yet to announce the date of those matches, but they are expected to commence later this week on the Blue Brand show.

While WWE has yet to confirm the date for the finals of the tourney, it would appear that the new Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned ahead of the Clash at the Castle. This is mostly because Bliss, Asuka, SKY and Kai will all be involved in a Six-Woman Match at the September 3 premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE has also announced an “exclusive interview” segment with Riddle for next week. The Original Bro has been on the shelf since Rollins’ vicious attack last month, leading to their SummerSlam match being postponed to a later date. Despite being sidelined with an injury, Riddle appeared at SummerSlam – with a taped-up shoulder and neck – to call out Rollins. However, his bravado would end in bad results as he would be on the receiving end of yet another Stomp from Rollins. While WWE has yet to announce the date for the match, it is widely expected to take place at the Clash at the Castle.

Rollins appeared to mock Riddle’s announced comeback on this week’s show, as seen in the video below.

"As great as @SuperKingofBros could be in that ring he’s even better at flushing his own potential down the toilet. Don’t believe me? Ask @danawhite!" 😲 @WWERollins#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6nkKr3EPcd — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022

