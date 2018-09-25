WWE Super Show-Down Betting Odds: The Undertaker Vs. Triple H, One Champion Is An Underdog, More

Early betting odds have been released for WWE Super Show-Down, which takes place on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

The event will be taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Club, which is the 10th largest Stadium in the world with a capacity of over 100,000 people. Ten matches for WWE Super Show-Down already have betting odds set.

The three wrestlers / tag teams with the best odds are The New Day at -600, the team of John Cena & Bobby Lashley at -530 and the team consisting of The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey at -900. Every other match on the show has very close odds at the moment.

WWE Champion AJ Styles is favored at -180 to successfully retain against Samoa Joe, while Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has odds of -195. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is the one defending champion that is an underdog. Buddy Murphy is actually a -170 favorite to defeat Alexander.

Advertised as their last match eEver, The Undertaker is favored at -165 to once again defeat Triple H. Elsewhere on the card, The Shield are -350 favorites to defeat Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

At Summerslam, The Miz defeated Daniel Bryan followed by Bryan losing again to Miz at Hell in a Cell, this time in a Mixed Tag Match with their wives as their partners. Despite this, Bryan is favored at -175 to finally overcome The Miz.

Here are the current betting odds:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -180 vs Samoa Joe +140

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) -195 vs Charlotte Flair +155

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) +130 vs Buddy Murphy -170

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (c) -600 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +400

The Undertaker -165 vs Triple H -125

John Cena & Bobby Lashley -530 vs Elias & Kevin Owens +350

Daniel Bryan -175 vs The Miz +135

The Shield -350 vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre +250

The Bella Twins & Ronda Rousey -900 vs The Riott Squad +500

Asuka & Naomi +115 vs The IIconics -155