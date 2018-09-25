Wrestling Inc.

Wrestler Injured During Recent WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photo), Fans On RAW Three-Man Teams, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 25, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Denver.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which three-man team they would rather join. As of this writing, 77% voted for The Shield while the rest went with the team of Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

Adam Cole Talks Changing His Style To Protect Himself And The Young Bucks Win At NJPW Dominion
See Also
Adam Cole Talks Changing His Style To Protect Himself And The Young Bucks Win At NJPW Dominion

- Indie star Britt Baker suffered a dislocated shoulder during last week's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. She was wrestling Shayna Baszler at the time. Baker, who is in a relationship with The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, confirmed the injury on Twitter and noted that she will be out of action for a few weeks. Baker and Cole tweeted the following:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Live Coverage This Friday

Most Popular

Back To Top