WWE Monday Night RAW Garners Lowest Audience In Its History

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring The Shield teaming up for the first time in nearly one year to defeat Baron Corbin and The Authors of Pain in a six-man main event, drew 2.350 million viewers. This is down 12% from last week's show and is the lowest RAW viewership in history, coming in under the 2.470 million viewers for the July 9th episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.493 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.839 million), the second hour drew 2.275 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.746 million) and the final hour drew 2.281 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.432 million). If there is one positive to this week's number, it's that the audience rose very slightly from the second hour to the third.

RAW was #12 for the night in viewership on cable, behind NFL's Monday Night Football, Monday Night Kickoff, SportsCenter at midnight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, The Story, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle and The Five. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Monday Night Football, Monday Night Kickoff and SportsCenter.

The NFL's Monday Night Football topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership this week, for the third week in a row. The Steelers vs. Buccaneers game drew 12.011 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars drew 7.684 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Big Bang Theory drew 12.924 million viewers, The Voice drew 9.663 million viewers, The Resident drew 4.880 million viewers and Penn & Teller drew 892,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode: 2.689 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 14th Episode: 2.741 million (taped show from London)

May 21st Episode: 2.668 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.494 million viewers

June 4th Episode: 2.525 million viewers

June 11th Episode: 2.730 million viewers

June 18th Episode: 2.903 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

June 25th Episode: 2.663 million viewers

July 2nd Episode: 2.707 million viewers

July 9th Episode: 2.470 million viewers

July 16th Episode: 2.866 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 23rd Episode: 2.779 million viewers

July 30th Episode: 2.901 million viewers

August 6th Episode: 2.804 million viewers

August 13th Episode: 2.825 million viewers

August 20th Episode: 3.095 million viewers (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 27th Episode: 2.877 million viewers

September 3rd Episode: 2.872 million viewers (Labor Day episode)

September 10th Episode: 2.740 million viewers

September 17th Episode: 2.672 million viewers (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

September 24th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

October 1st Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode