WWE Confirms Liv Morgan Concussion, Shinsuke Nakamura - Tye Dillinger Update, New SmackDown Match

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Asuka and Naomi is now official for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Denver. Rose and Deville mock Asuka and Naomi in this new backstage video.

- WWE has confirmed that Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on last night's RAW in Denver. As noted, Morgan suffered the injury while taking the Yes Kicks from Brie Bella. The match saw The Bella Twins and Natalya lose to The Riott Squad. PWInsider received the following statement from WWE on the injury:

"Liv Morgan has a concussion and is going through the proper protocol under WWE's comprehensive wellness program."

For those who missed it, Brie took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following on the injury:

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ?? -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

- It looks like WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger will take place on tonight's SmackDown from Denver. WWE tweeted this new clip of Dillinger addressing the recent Twitter back & forth between the two:

Nah, it's most likely just your wife informing you that you left your ?? at home. https://t.co/BvoaUuacOc — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 24, 2018

Someone is calling me... Probably a worthy person https://t.co/ThuFIUPJxI — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) September 24, 2018

Awwww, someone's learning how to use their vowels ???? ???? ????



However, you're right. I don't win much at all. Which means, it should be pretty easy to beat me with the United States title on the line....



I'm not busy Tuesday. You?



(If you need me, I'll be in catering) https://t.co/2HIekI9nYp — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018