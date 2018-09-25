WWE SmackDown Results - Randy Orton Attacks, Samoa Joe - AJ Styles' Home, Lana - Aiden English, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with the new WWE intro video.

- We're live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and it's time for another must see episode of MizTV. Carmella and R-Truth are out in the ring instead of The Miz. Truth welcomes us to the first-ever episode of Truth TV and introduces his Mixed Match Challenge partner, Carmella. Truth introduces his first guest and plugs the #1 contenders match at WWE Super Show-Down. Out comes Daniel Bryan to a pop.

Truth does some comedy and asks Bryan about beating The Miz at Super Show-Down and how he's been dealing with Miz for years, but like only Truth can. Bryan says this is already better than MizTV ever was. They interrupt the interview with Bryan for a 7 second dance break. Dance music hits as Carmella and Truth start dancing. Bryan laughs and says this is infinitely better than MizTV. Truth tells him to stay tuned because he has an animal segment with the people from Denver Zoo coming later but for now he wants to talk about Super Show-Down. Bryan talks about making his comeback and wanting to be WWE Champion, recalling how he only defended the title one time before. Bryan has unfinished business with the WWE Title and with The Miz. Bryan goes on and the music interrupts as The Miz comes out to the stage.

Miz asks Truth what he's doing out here. A "Truth TV" chant starts up as Truth speaks. Truth reminds us how he beat Miz in the ring a few weeks ago. Truth says if Miz had a title it would be his but he has a talk show, so he just took that. Miz calls Truth an idiot. Truth says he's an idiot with a talk show. Miz goes on and says Bryan will never beat him. Miz says he beat Bryan at SummerSlam and he will do the same thing at Super Show-Down. Miz says he will do what it takes to win the WWE Title but Bryan is too proud to do what it takes, which is why he always lets people close to him down. Miz says Bryan will have to compromise his moral code to beat him and he won't do that. Truth interrupts Miz and bans him from Truth TV for life. Miz says this isn't even Truth's show and the "Truth TV" chant starts back up. Truth says Miz can have his show back but they have to fight for it. Carmella and Truth stop for another 7 second dance break.

- We see The Miz rush to the back to complain to SmackDown General Manager Paige. She says Miz has to win MizTV back if he wants to, just like Truth said. Paige sends Miz back through the curtain as the dance party is going on past 7 seconds. Miz walks back out towards the ring and he's not happy.

- Still to come, Rusev demands answers from Aiden English. Also, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe sign their contract for SSD. We go to commercial.

The Miz vs. R-Truth

Back from the break and the match is underway. Daniel Bryan is on commentary. They go at it and Truth gets the upperhand early on. Miz ends up on the floor and has words with Bryan, then Carmella. Truth tries to grab Miz from the ring but it backfires. Miz fights back in but Truth drops him for a 2 count. Carmella hops on the apron and dances for a second.

Truth ends up chasing Miz around the ring and rocking him. Truth launches Miz into the barrier and then slams his face into the apron. Truth brings it back into the ring and mounts Miz in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Miz comes back and levels Truth with a big boot. Miz stares at Bryan before delivering the No Kicks to Truth while he's on his knees. Miz misses the roundhouse kick and Truth rolls him up for a 2 count.

Truth tries to mount offense but Miz drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. They have a test of strength now with Miz in control. They tangle and Truth backslides Miz for a 2 count. Truth with a big right hand. Miz with a big knee to the gut. We go to commercial with Miz in control.

Back from the break and Truth mounts some offense for the comeback. Truth drops Miz in a big jawbreaker for another close 2 count. Miz dodges the scissors kick but Truth comes back with another big kick for another pin attempt. Miz comes back and lands a cheap thumb to the eyes, then a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz looks over at Bryan and smiles, taunting him with some trash talking. Miz goes back to the corner and mocks Bryan as fans boo and chant "no!" instead of the "yes!" chant. Truth gets up and Miz drops him with Bryan's running knee. Miz covers for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

- After the match, Miz retreats to the floor as Bryan enters the ring to stare him down and check on Truth with Carmella. Miz talks trash back at the ring as his music plays.

- Tom shows us video from earlier today of Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair during a backstage photo shoot. Becky beat Flair up and talked trash about how people want to see the champ's face, not Flair's face. Becky raised the title while holding Flair down with a boot and forced the photographer to snap some shots. Tom says Flair was evaluated for injuries and was sent home.

Sheamus vs. Big E

We go to the ring and out comes The Bar, Sheamus with Cesaro. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. The Bar poses in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They admit they play games a lot but they also give The Bar props for being a top team. They enter the ring and this leads to a back & forth on the mic between the two teams. The bell rings and they go at it. Big E ends up dumping Sheamus to the floor early on. Big E brings Sheamus back in the ring on the apron and beats on him. Big E runs the apron and hits the big splash on the apron. The New Day hypes Big E up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E hits Sheamus with belly-to-belly suplexes. Sheamus blocks a suplex with headbutts. Big E comes back and spikes Sheamus into the mat for a 2 count. Big E goes for another splash but Sheamus gets his knees up. Sheamus comes back and nails a powerslam for a 2 count. Sheamus regroups in the corner as Cesaro hypes him up. Sheamus yells out and waits for Big E to get up.

Sheamus charges but Big E catches him with a big powerbomb for a close 2 count. Sheamus ends up blocking a Spear. Big E can't hit the Big Ending as Sheamus fights him. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

- After the match, Cesaro hits the ring to stand with Sheamus as Woods and Kofi pull Big E to safety. We go to replays.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage with AJ Styles, warning him about tonight's contract signing. AJ tells her not to worry but if he wants to destroy something, it will be Samoa Joe.

- We see Rusev come out of his locker room with Lana as fans in the arena chant for him. Rusev just wants answers from Aiden English. Lana and Rusev walk off as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes Rusev with Lana. We see a replay of how Aiden English recently turned on Rusev.

Rusev takes the mic and says English turned on him on Rusev Day and that makes him a traitor. Rusev says before he crushes English, he wants to hear him explain his action. Rusev calls English out. English comes out to boos and no music. He says none of this is his fault. English goes on about how when he met Rusev, Rusev was talented but the fans didn't care about him. Rusev was floundering but English saw his potential and made him the most beloved Superstar in all of WWE. If you don't believe him, watch this. English shows us a highlight video package he had created for Rusev Day.

English says they were destined to be legends but what happened? She happened. English blames everything on Lana. If you don't believe him, watch this. English also had a video package created that makes Lana look bad for Rusev's success. English say this was all for he and Rusev, not the three of them. Lana says she made Rusev unstoppable before English came around, she got him a tank to ride at WrestleMania. Lana calls English a glorified cheerleader. English brings up Lana not telling Rusev last week. A "Lana is the best, Lana's #1" chant breaks out. English asks Lana if she was going to tell Rusev about that one night in Milwaukee, if she's so honest. English drops the mic and walks off. A "holy s--t" chant starts up as Rusev and Lana look on confused.

- Still to come, the contract signing for the WWE Title match at Super Show-Down. The announcers show us how the Joe vs. Styles feud began two months ago. We also see a shot of Joe's locker room door.

- Asuka and Naomi are backstage warming up. They will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tonight.

- Back from the break and Rusev is talking with Lana in the back. Rusev just wonders why English made that comment about Milwaukee. Becky Lynch walks up and talks down at Lana, threatening her. Rusev is still thinking about Milwaukee and asks Lana when the last time she was there. Lana asks, "seriously?" and walks off.

Asuka and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and in the ring are The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They are interrupted by Naomi's music before they can speak and join the announcers for commentary as Asuka and Naomi are out first. We see backstage video from earlier today showing the altercation that led to this match. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are out next. We take another commercial break.

Back from the break and Deville is in control of Asuka on the mat. Deville with more offense until Asuka catches her with a German suplex. Naomi and Rose get the hot tags and they go at it. Naomi with a big hurricanrana. Naomi with more offense and some trash talking. Naomi with another big shot to the face and a leg drop for a 2 count as Deville breaks it up. Deville gets sent out but Naomi rocks Rose. Deville tags back in and delivers another running knee to Naomi but Asuka breaks the pin this time.

Asuka tosses Mandy int the ropes and runs for a Hip Attack, knocking Rose off the apron to the floor. Deville rocks Naomi with rights now. Naomi drops Deville with a springboard kick and in comes Asuka. They hit Deville with a double kick and Asuka covers for the win.

Winners: Asuka and Naomi

- After the match, Asuka and Naomi celebrate as Asuka's music hits.

- Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Lana and the Super Show-Down contract signing.

- We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers talk about the final week of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Connor's Cure. We see where Superstars visited the Denver Children's Hospital earlier today.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger

We go to the ring and Tye Dillinger waits as WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura comes out for this non-title match. Tom talks about how this match came from shots fired on social media.

The bell rings and an aggressive Dillinger goes right to work on Nakamura, taking him to the corner and unloading. Nakamura finally turns it around and beats Tye down in the corner. Nakamura with some Bad Vibrations. Nakamura charges with a knee to the ribs to take Dillinger back down. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa but Tye side-steps it. Tye drops Nakamura with a superkick. Tye goes to the top and nails a Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Tye mounts Nakamura in the corner with right hands as fans count with him. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring out of nowhere and throws Dillinger off Nakamura for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Tye Dillinger

- After the bell, fans go wild as Orton grabs Tye and launches him into the ring post. Orton follows to the floor and unloads on Dillinger. Orton sends Dillinger into the steel ring steps and then tosses him over the announce table. Orton slams Tye back onto the announce desk now. Orton brings it back into the ring and stomps away. Orton slams Tye over the top rope and leaves him laying on the mat. Orton positions Dillinger on the apron and brings him to the floor with a big draping DDT. Orton mocks "Perfect 10" and walks up the ramp to the back. Nakamura grabs his title and goes to leave but changes his mind. Dillinger slowly gets up at ringside but Nakamura charges and drives his head into the ring LED board with a Kinshasa.

- We see Lana backstage warming up. Rusev approaches and wishes her good luck. He mentions Milwaukee again and Lana wonders why Rusev would listen to anything Aiden English says. Rusev knows he's a liar. We hear fans chanting "Milwaukee" in the arena again. Rusev notes that he's just frustrated over the whole thing and Lana heads to the ring for her match.

- Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Lana. Back to commercial.

Becky Lynch vs. Lana

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch for this non-title match. Lana waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading shots. Fans chant "Milwaukee" at Lana. Back and forth to start. They meet in the middle of the ring and Becky talks trash. Lana smacks her and the brawl heats up. Lana counters and mounts a comeback now. Lana drops Becky for a 2 count, sending Becky to the floor for a breather.

Lana follows and Becky rocks her, launching her into the barrier. Becky also takes a shot at Lana. Becky brings it back in and goes for a suplex but Lana rolls her up. Lana keeps control and drops Becky again for another close 2 count. Lana goes to the top but Becky cuts her off and knocks her to the mat. Lana tries to fight off a Bexploder suplex but Becky nails it. Becky applies the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

- After the match, Becky celebrates as her music hits and we get replays.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Aiden English. She asks him if he can talk about what happened in Milwaukee. English says no because he has proof and we will see his visual proof on next week's show.

- We see Paige talking to security about tonight's contract signing. We go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring for a contract signing. Paige says due to the controversial finish at SummerSlam, the match between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles at Super Show-Down must be No DQ and No Count Out, there must be a winner. She says they have taken precautions for tonight but we all know how these contract signings end. Paige introduces WWE Champion AJ Styles first and out he comes. Samoa Joe is introduced next but his music doesn't play. Paige introduces him again but there's no Joe.

Styles says Joe doesn't have the guts to come out here, look him in the eye and sign on the dotted line. Styles says Joe is more likely to come attack him from behind because that's how he works. AJ hypes the match at Super Show-Down and says it's right up Joe's alley because he doesn't play by the rules. Joe suddenly films on the big screen, apparently streaming from his phone. Joe says the best part about this job is traveling the world and seeing various places. He's happy to be at one of those places tonight. Joe shows us a mailbox he's standing next to and it says Styles. AJ realizes Joe is at his family's home, pointing this out to Paige. Joe taunts AJ and brings up his family being there, thousands of miles from Denver. Joe wonders if AJ realizes he is helpless right now, how he feels about this. AJ tells Joe to just hold on. Joe wants AJ to get out his phone and call Wendy to tell her... Joe remembers AJ doesn't bring his phone to the ring. Joe has a gift for AJ's daughter Annie, a baby doll. AJ begs Joe not to go in his house.

Joe goes on taunting AJ and rubbing it in, saying they both know AJ's family is home. Joe says AJ will feel these same feelings at Super Show-Down. Joe goes on talking to AJ and says this has always been about consequences, mentioning how AJ stole the title from him. AJ begs Joe not to go in his home. Joe rings the door bell and looks at the camera to say, "Daddy's home." SmackDown goes off the air.