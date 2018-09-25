WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (9/25): Miz And Asuka Vs. R-Truth And Carmella

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Bobby Lashley and Mickie James with Lio Rush vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox with Sunil Singh

Mahal and Lashley get us started, Lashley leaps twice over Mahal, bit of a stalemate between the two. Mahal then challenges Lashley to a push-up contest, Lashley rattles off a bunch. Mahal stops and does some with Fox on his back. James jumps on Lashley's back and he continues to do more with ease. They get back to wrestling, Lashley plants Mahal, cover, Fox jumps in the ring and weirdly scratches away at Lashley. Lashley gets up and leads Fox over to James. Fox isn't worried, "we're friends!" James gets on the top rope and jumps on Fox, cover, two. Fox gets in a couple strikes on James, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, cover, two-count.

Backstage we see Finn Balor and Bayley in the Facebook chat. We also see Auska and Miz getting ready for their match later in the night. Back in the ring, Mahal knocks Lashley off the apron, turns his attention to James who slaps him in the face. Fox uses the distraction to get a pin attempt, two. Lashley gets tagged in and runs over Mahal, clothesline, powerslam, looks to finish off Mahal. Fox runs in and James drops her. Suddenly, Rush and Sunil go at it on the floor, Rush with a jumping kick. Rush then uses his speed to avoid Mahal. Lashley nails a spear, stalled vertical suplex, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Mickie James via Pinfall

- Next week: Finn Balor / Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox

- Backstage, Bayley says Mahal and Fox's luck will go from bad to even worse. Balor calls that "too sweet" and Bayley sneaks in a hug.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton tries talks with Jinder and Alicia, but they are fighting. Fox says Mahal needs to pick either her or Sunil. Mahal tries to calm her down, Fox says she's the captain and they are doing it her way next week!

R-Truth and Carmella vs. The Miz and Asuka

Crowd with a "Truth TV" chant. Each Superstar taunts and receives cheers and boos from the crowd. Miz tags in and stalls a bit. Crowd with a "dance break" chant. Miz with a hip toss and Truth wants a dance break, Carmella jumps in to dance, and then Asuka wants to dance, too! Miz is all mad now and say he has the best moonwalk in the history of moonwalks and then does like he's actually walking around on the moon. Truth kicks him out of the ring. Carmella ends up sending Asuka out of the ring too.

Carmella and Truth look for a jump, Miz hides behind Asuka and they stop. Truth and Carmella then both moonwalk, Carmella with a split, Truth with a jumping split. Asuka tells Miz to get in the ring and fight, but he keeps coming back to the floor. Asuka gets increasingly annoyed. Miz finally gets back in the ring and goes to work on Truth. Backstage, Rusev and Lana are talking to people in the chat. Miz charging into the corner with a clothesline. Heads to the top rope and gets caught in midair by Truth.

Both Miz and Truth looking for a tag, both tag out and Asuka with a pair of dropkicks. One more dropkick, jumping knee to the head, spinning backfist, hip attack, cover, two-count. Carmella tries to leap and kick Asuka, nobody home, shining wizard by Asuka, cover, two-count. Tries for the Asuka lock, Carmella with a slap, superkick, cover, and Miz yanks Carmella off her. She's all mad now at Miz, tries for a superkick, and he catches it, Truth comes in and smacks Miz. Truth ends up getting dumped to the outside. Carmella with a superkick to Miz, but Asuka gets in the asuka lock and Carmella taps out.

Winners: Asuka and The Miz via Pinfall

- Next week: Rusev / Lana vs. Naomi / Jimmy Uso, and Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox vs. Finn Balor / Bayley.

Standings

SmackDown

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (1-0)

* Miz and Asuka (1-0)

* Rusev and Lana (0-0)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0-1)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (0-1)

Raw

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (1-0)

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (1-0)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (0-0)

* Kevin Owens and Natalya (0-1)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0-1)