Daniel Bryan Dances At SmackDown (Video), Carmella Explains New Look (Video), WWE 205 Live Matches

- Above is new backstage video of Kayla Braxton talking to Carmella at this week's WWE SmackDown about her new darker look. Carmella said she plans on staying a brunette but that could change down the road.

"I just wanted a change," Carmella said when asked why she went dark. "This is my natural color and I just wanted to go back to my roots, no pun intended. I just wanted a change. ... People are used to seeing me with blonde hair and so far, the reactions have been pretty good, so I'll take it."

- The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped in Denver on Tuesday night to air on this week's WWE Network episode:

* Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar

* Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali

* Brian Kendrick vs. enhancement talent

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Daniel Bryan danced with Carmella and R-Truth when WWE went to commercial after the Truth TV segment on this week's SmackDown. Twitter user @bogardeth tweeted this clip of Bryan doing the Backpack Kid dance with The Fabulous Truth: