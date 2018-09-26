WWE MYC First Round Wraps Tonight, Champions In Action On WWE NXT, Paige's Retirement, 205 Live

WWE 205 Live kicks off another block of programming on the WWE Network tonight at 7pm ET. Matches set to air include Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali, Brian Kendrick vs. an enhancement talent and Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush. 205 Live spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature Lars Sullivan vs. Victor Orchant, The Mighty vs. Street Profits, NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne in a non-title match and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Otis Dozovic in a non-title match. There will also be more from NXT General Manager William Regal's investigation into who attacked Aleister Black. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The final part of the first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will air on the WWE Network after NXT goes off the air at 9pm ET. Matches confirmed to air are Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside, Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto, Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban and Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews. MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The new season of Total Divas will also continue at 9pm ET on the E! network. Tonight's show will focus on the retirement of Paige. Below is the synopsis:

"WrestleMania 34 starts with a bang as the Bellas support and watch Trinity, Nattie and Lana compete in the first Women's Battle Royal; Nia's anxiety goes into overdrive before her championship match; Paige comes to terms with her retirement."