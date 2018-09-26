Darren Young On What Term He Prefers Instead Of 'Former WWE Superstar'

Former WWE talent Fred Rosser, fka Darren Young, was the latest guest on Ryback's Conversation with the Big Guy podcast and discussed various subjects, including first starting in FCW and his pro wrestling future. Rosser stated that when during his first interactions with talent when he started in Florida Championship Wrestling in June of 2009, Ryback and Rosa Mendes were the two people he remembers the most as far as making him feel comfortable in a new atmosphere.

Currently, Rosser is heavily in the independent scene, competing under his real name. Rosser stated on the podcast that he does not like to be called a certain term.

"I don't like to be called former WWE superstar," said Rosser. "I just don't like the word 'former.' I like being called 'veteran.' We're veterans, bro. We've done this for a long time. We've beat our bodies up, we're WWE veterans. So, anytime I do interviews, podcasts, speaking engagements, I say I'm a veteran to the game."

Rosser also provided a status update on his pro wrestling career outside of WWE.

"I stole a line from Mark Henry. I use it a lot in my speaking engagements and when I wrestle. I always say I got a lot left in the tank... I'm 34, and this is still fun to me. Whether it's in front of 80 people or 10-15,000 people, it's still fun to me, I'm healthy, I enjoy doing the limited schedule." Rosser added that he was recently asked by PJ Black whether he would return to the company.

"I didn't leave on bad terms," Rosser answered. "I was doing media at a Clippers game on a Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. I get a phone call from Mark Carrano and I raised up out the bed like The Undertaker. And I kind of knew, man. I kind of knew what the deal was going, because I had already moved out to LA in August and the release happened in October. So, I kind of felt like my time was coming, so I moved out to LA to take care of some business with the clothing brand that I'm associated with. When the release happened, I wasn't upset, I just said hey, it is what it is. I'm not Michael Jordan, but Michael Jordan can't play forever, everyone always comes back. Like, it's the revolving door. So, when I was released, I wasn't upset. Life goes on, and I'm happy with what I'm doing now."

The last part of his WWE run was an attempt to have a singles push with Bob Backlund as his manager, and it initially gained momentum. However, it did not last long, and he was released in October of 2017 following nine months off television due to injury.

