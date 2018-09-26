CM Punk Responds To Kofi Kingston, Triple H & Others Set For BTIG Event, WWE 2K19 "Wooooo!" Edition

- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Bludgeon Brothers, Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Naomi and others introducing the WWE 2K19 "Wooooo!" edition.

- WWE announced the following this week:

WWE®'s George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Superstars Charlotte Flair® and Nikki Bella® to Participate in BTIG Event STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella will participate in "Surviving and Thriving Global Media Disruption: An Evening with WWE and BTIG." The event will be moderated by BTIG TMT Analysts Brandon Ross and Rich Greenfield on Thursday, September 27, 2018. The event will be held at Neuehouse in New York City. The evening will be highlighted by fireside chats with WWE management and Superstars as they discuss the evolution of the WWE brand, the impact and importance of data, the role of talent and technology to deepen the fan experience and the Company's future growth opportunities in an environment of media disruption.

- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston is now the WWE Superstar with the most days as tag team champion at 955. Billy Gunn has 953 days and WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji has 932 days. As seen below, Kofi tweeted on the record and tagged some of his partners - CM Punk, R-Truth, Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal), Big E and Xavier Woods. Kofi received responses from Punk and Sydal, also seen below: