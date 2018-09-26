Marty The Moth On When He Found Out He Was Winning The Lucha Underground Title

After 15 years in the wrestling business and stops in various promotions, Marty "The Moth" Martinez finally claimed his first major world championship. He won the Lucha Underground Championship after cashing in his Gift of the Gods title and defeating Pentagon Dark.

Marty talked with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri about that title win and what we can expect out of Lucha Underground going forward.

"I was told ahead of time that it might happen," Marty said regarding when he found out he would be winning the title. "I said, 'Oh, that's awesome!' I always take everything I hear with a grain of salt until I see it on paper, and they said today's your day and that's kind of how it happened."

The match took place in March but it didn't air until September 19. Marty talked about watching the match after so many months had passed in between.

"It was a trip because you know what's gonna happen but it happened so long ago, you forget the details," Marty said. "I watched it with a few of my friends that wanted to be there and it's a crazy feeling. I worked very hard for that belt and years to get to that spot so it was an overall great night."

Marty mentioned that there are six or seven more episodes in this Lucha Underground season (22 total episodes). He also talked about what's in store for the rest of the season.

"You should definitely expect craziness because Marty the Moth is the Lucha Underground freakin' champ," stated Marty. "Expect the unexpected. He now has Chelsea Green with him and that's a whole nother story that needs to be told. How is that going to work? Is she going to work well with the Moth Tribe? Is there going to be love between Mariposa and her? If not, I have two awesomely beautiful women that are killers by my side."

Lucha Underground is currently in its fourth season and Marty responded to talk he's heard of a fifth season.

"I have heard rumors [taping would start] before the end of this year or the beginning of next year, but nothing official," Marty said.