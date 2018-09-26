WWE Star On MTV's Wild 'N Out (Video), Sin Cara Talks Eddie Guerrero, The Marine 6 Prize Pack

- Above is new Hispanic Heritage Month with Sin Cara talk about how WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero inspired him.

- Screen Rant is giving away a WWE Survivor Series prize pack to promote the release of WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" movie. The film stars WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, The Miz and new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and will be released on Digital & Blu-ray Tuesday, November 13. Details on the contest are below:

The Marine 6: Close Quarters is coming soon, starring @BeckyLynchWWE and @mikethemiz so we're giving away the most epic @WWE Survivor Series prize pack to celebrate!



ENTER ???? https://t.co/vmPy4vL63k ?? pic.twitter.com/q8mQwQWbuK — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 26, 2018

- Sasha Banks, who is currently out of action with an injury, will be appearing on MTV's Wild 'N Out show this Friday. The appearance was filmed earlier this month. She posted the following on the show: