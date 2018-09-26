Wrestling Inc.

Baron Corbin Benches 405 Pounds Twice (Video), Xia Brookside Talks Facing Io Shirai, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | September 26, 2018

- Above is video of Xia Brookside talking to Jeremy Borash about facing Io Shirai in the first round of WWE's Mae Young Classic tonight on the WWE Network. Xia is the nineteen year old daughter of WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside.

- WWE stock was up 1.05% today, closing at $95.04 per share. Today's high was $96.23 and the low was $93.75.

Baron Corbin Talks Differences Between RAW And SmackDown Brands, Trolling People On Twitter
- Below is new video of Baron Corbin benching 405 pounds at the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, Florida:


