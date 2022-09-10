Chris Jericho Names His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

Mount Rushmores, which are groups of four, are talked about a lot when it comes to wrestling. That could be who someone believes are the four best in-ring wrestlers, the four best promos, the four best tag teams, etc. Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho named who he would put in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers overall.

"I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan," Jericho said on "Superstar Crossover" with Josh Martinez. "Those were my four favorites when I was growing up so those will be my Mount Rushmore to this day."

Hogan and a man Jericho had an iconic feud with years ago, Michaels, both had extremely successful careers as they are both multi-time world champions in WWE and both two-time WWE Hall of Famers. Steamboat and Hart did not find the world championship success that Michaels and Hogan did, but both men held the Intercontinental Championship, with Steamboat also winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Jericho has had quite a successful career, winning major championships in WWE, AEW, WCW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling over his illustrious 30-plus-year career. Despite the career he has had, Jericho explained why he did not pick himself for his Mount Rushmore.

"You don't pick your own face to be on Mount Rushmore," Jericho said. "If that was the case then all of us would have four, four, four of us ... The Mount Rushmores and the GOATs and all those sorts of things are such interesting topics of conversation but if you are a GOAT or you are worthy of being on someone's Mount Rushmore, you probably don't have to really say it."

