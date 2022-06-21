Many wrestlers have been referred to as great workers inside the ring, but WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has his own list of the best. On the latest episode of “DDP Snake Pit,” Page revealed who is on his personal Mount Rushmore of workers in professional wrestling — starting with his podcast co-host.

“My first guy is gonna be [Jake Roberts],” Page revealed, explaining that Roberts served as the primary inspiration for Page’s own career. “Next guy for me is definitely going to be Ric Flair. Ric Flair made me want to watch wrestling after Jake pulled me back in.”

Roberts’ career spanned five different decades from the 1970s to the 2010s. He never had championship success on the main stage, but has been remembered as an iconic character and worker. Flair, in contrast, won an astounding 16 world championships throughout his time in the business, which was a solo record until John Cena tied that mark in 2017. Flair has worked close to 5,000 matches throughout his career, many of which lasted a full hour, earning Flair the nickname “the 60-Minute Man.” Flair is scheduled to return to the ring in on July 31st for the first time since 2011.

The other two names on Page’s Mount Rushmore are also former world champions.

“Shawn Michaels, you know, he’s the first guy to break that ‘under six-foot’ thing and be able to be like Randy [Savage] was,” Page stated. “Eddie Guerrero, I think as far as the working in the ring, goes back to me doing stuff for AAA in Mexico with me and Jake. He was an amazing talent then, and he only go better.”

Michaels won every championship WWE had to offer, including four world titles, becoming its first Grand Slam Champion. He competed in the company first from 1988 until 1998, and then from 2002 to 2010 — though he did come out of retirement for one match in 2018 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Guerrero, who gained prominence in World Championship Wrestling before jumping ship to WWE, would also become a Grand Slam Champion when he won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar in 2004. Guerrero would tragically pass away not even two years later on November 13, 2005, due to acute heart failure.

