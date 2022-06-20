Ric Flair’s Last Match will now have a bigger live audience.

A press release was sent out by Starrcast V this morning announcing that Flair’s in-ring finale will no longer take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Instead, the match will now take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The venue is no stranger to hosting some memorable Flair fights as “Nature Boy’s” 1989 NWA WrestleWar match against Ricky Steamboat occurred at the arena, which also plays host to the Musicians’ Hall Of Fame.

The full press release is below.

“After selling out The Nashville Fairgrounds in less than 24 hours, Jim Crockett Promotions’ “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will be moving to the over-7,000 seat Nashville Municipal Auditorium. “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE, will be held at 5:05 p.m. CDT (6:05 p.m. EST) on Sunday, July 31.

“The additional tickets, starting at $39* for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” go on sale at noon EDT on Friday, June 24 at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

“‘On July 31, I’m still going to walk that aisle and style and profile as only I can. But now, a bigger crowd, brighter lights! “The Nature Boy” can’t wait to do what I do best. WOOOO!’ said 16-time professional wrestling champion and cultural icon Ric Flair.

“‘Like so many times before, having Ric Flair’s name on the marquee has the wrestling world buzzing,’ said Jim Crockett Promotions President, David Crockett. ‘On Sunday, July 31, we look forward to bringing the fans at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and our worldwide audience, a night of professional wrestling that they will never forget.’

“‘When we announced that STARRCAST was coming back, with our partner Thuzio, we knew the last weekend in July was going to be a celebration for wrestling fans. The party’s main event has now moved to a bigger room,’ said STARRCAST and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson. ‘There will still be numerous events and experiences happening throughout the weekend at The Nashville Fairgrounds, who have been wonderful to work with. However, the demand for Ric’s last match to move to a bigger venue was one we couldn’t ignore.’

“‘Due to the overwhelming demand by fans to be in the building for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ we have made the decision to move this once-in-a-lifetime show to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium,’ said Jared Augustine, CEO of Thuzio. ‘Once the initial batch of tickets at the Nashville Fairgrounds went so quickly, our team immediately started to look for a larger venue, and the Nashville Municipal Auditorium is an ideal solution.’

“Current ticket holder’s seats will be honored, and communication on the changes will be emailed to them this week.”

Flair’s Last Match will be in conjunction with Starrcast V which has several other Flair-themed moments set for that weekend. Including a reunion of the Four Horsemen and the “Roast of Ric Flair.” Flair has released footage of himself working in the ring and stated the following when it came to getting medical approval:

“I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with.”

