Most health experts don’t think ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is healthy enough for a return match.

As noted, the wrestling world has been buzzing since news broke that Ric Flair will be returning for one final wrestling match at 73-years-old. He now tells “TMZ Sports” that little is standing in his way on the road to getting in the ring and competing.

“I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with,” Flair explained.

Flair’s last recorded match was against Sting in 2011 when both men were signed to TNA/Impact Wrestling. Having lost his retirement matches in both WWE and Impact, Flair believes he has unfinished business in the ring.

“I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had. Couldn’t stand the last year I had,” he stated.

In an effort to get into the best ring shape possible, ‘Naitch has been working with Rob MacIntyre, a trainer from John Cena’s gym, and AEW star Jay Lethal.

“I needed someone to motivate me and what motivates me is doing something I like to do, and that’s wrestle. I’ll never run at 100% again. But, I’ll be running at 80, 85%.”

Flair’s final match takes place at Jim Crockett Promotion’s Starrcast event in Nashville, TN on July 31. The night before, there will be a “Roast of Ric Flair” event that will feature soon-to-be-announced participants grilling Flair to celebrate his career and success. Flair will cap off the event by returning the favor and roasting the participants involved.

