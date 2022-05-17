Along with the big news that he will be returning to compete in a six-man tag match, Ric Flair will also be part of “The Roast of Ric Flair” at this year’s Starrcast.

“The Roast of Ric Flair? You kidding me? It’s the Nature Boy!” Ric says in an ad released earlier today. “What are they going to say? I am — Wooo! — The Man! Okay? I am the king of trash talking. You say what you want to say, just remember at the end of the night, when all is said and done, I get to talk about you. Wooo! The Roast of Ric Flair, Starrcast. Wooo!”

There’s no word yet on who will be assigned as “The Roasters” of the show, but we will keep you updated as the names become available. One could imagine other big names in the pro wrestling world will likely be involved, and maybe some mainstream artists like Metro Boom and Offset, who sing “Ric Flair Drip”.

Flair was scheduled to take part in the original “Roast of Ric Flair” back in May 2019, however, an emergency procedure he had scheduled caused the event to be canceled. This year’s fifth incarnation of the Starrcast fan fest will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds from July 29-31.

As mentioned, Flair will return to the squared circle to team with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against their reported opponents, Rock N’ Roll Express and Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat. This will be Ricky Steamboat’s first match since an FCW tag team match with his son, Richie Steamboat, against Caylen Croft & Trent Baretta in 2010. For Flair, it is his first match back since his victory over Sting in TNA Wrestling, back in 2011.

The match will be taking place at Jim Crockett Promotion’s Starrcast event in Nashville, TN on July 31. The show is set to air just via FITE TV just one day after WWE’s SummerSlam, which will also be in Nashville.

