Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast wrestling fan fest is making a comeback.

As announced today in Sports Illustrated, the fifth incarnation of the fan fest will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds from July 29-31. Starrcast V will coincide with WWE SummerSlam weekend; the WWE event will be held in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 30.

This will be the first time a Starrcast fan fest has taken place in the shadow of a WWE event; previous Starrcasts coincided with the independent supershow All In or AEW events, including Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada, All Out in Chicago, Illinois and Full Gear in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Baltimore Starrcast was the most recent fan fest to take place in November of 2019. Conrad Thompson had previously told Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman that he would be taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to when the fan fest would return.

“Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn’t align,” Thompson told SI’s Justin Barrasso. “So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy.”

Thompson went on to reveal the names appearing at Starrcast V would be revealed at the beginning of next week. Like past incarnations, the fan fest will feature numerous wrestling personalities, podcast personalities, and discussion panels.

As with previous Starrcast events, the fan fest will air on FITE TV. Thompson also revealed he had partnered with Thuzio; like FITE TV, Thuzio is a company under the Triller brand.

“We are thrilled to be working with Conrad Thompson and the Starrcast team for Starrcast V,” Thuzio CEO Jared Augustine said in a statement. “Conrad has built an impressive brand and vision, in a category Thuzio is excited to enter with our talent and event expertise.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts