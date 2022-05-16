As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that he will be coming out of retirement for his first match in over a decade.

F4Wonline’s Dave Meltzer added to that announcement, claiming that Flair gave him some insight on who his opponents will be in the bout. “The Nature Boy” will apparently be teaming with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, while their opponents will be the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express and “someone else”.

Until today, the final opponent for Flair and FTR in the six-man tag match had yet to be revealed. But a new report from Fightful Select indicates that one of Ric Flair’s legendary rivals, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, will be the third man.

If it ends up happening as planned, this will be Ricky Steamboat’s first match since the FCW tag team match with his son against Caylen Croft & Trent Baretta in 2010. He recently made an appearance with Major League Wrestling as a matchmaker at the February 2022 MLW SuperFight. For Flair, it is his first match back since his victory over Sting in TNA Wrestling, back in 2011.

The match will be taking place at Jim Crockett Promotion’s Starrcast event in Nashville, TN on July 31. The show is set to air just via FITE TV just one day after WWE’s SummerSlam, which will also be in Nashville.

