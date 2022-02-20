As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his return with Major League Wrestling as a matchmaker. Steamboat is scheduled for MLW SuperFight on Saturday, February 26, alongside other big stars like Killer Kross, Ricky and Kerry Morton, and Alex Hammerstone.

The legend will also be appearing autograph and photo opportunities before the card. MLW sent out a full press release regarding the show and the pre-show meet and greet.

You can see the full MLW press release below:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping. The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history. Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card. Steamboat will also appear for autograph and photo opportunities before the card. Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown. How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Below is the updated card For SuperFight:

* Mini Abismo Negro’s Open Challenge

* Killer Kross set to return

* Puma King set to return

* Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards (MLW World Heavyweight Championship match)

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman (4-Way Match For National Openweight Championship)

* Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu (Stairway to Hell Match)

* Ricky and Kerry Morton, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to debut

