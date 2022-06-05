Don’t expect Ric Flair to take it easy during his final match. On the contrary, Flair is going full throttle as he trains for his “retirement match” scheduled for this July.

As seen in a video that was posted to Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer is even taking top rope bumps during his practice sessions with AEW’s Jay Lethal. Ric takes a moment before he starts stirring after the impact, but then he and Lethal laugh it off as he gets back to his feet.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Flair also gave a glimpse at what his final entrance robe will look like. Diamonds are emblazoned all over the robe as Flair compares himself to the gem, indestructible and lasting forever.

Sneak Peek At The Robe I’ll Wear In Nashville 7/31! Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! pic.twitter.com/xFrt3jOhmV — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 4, 2022

Flair has had a retirement match in WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling prior to this, both resulting in a loss for the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion. His retirement match against Shawn Michaels at “WrestleMania 24” in 2008 is often rated as one of the greatest “WrestleMania” matches in history due to the unforgettable story told in the match.

Flair’s retirement match against Sting in TNA/Impact wasn’t as universally praised, as Flair, unfortunately, injured his arm during the match. This resulted in parts of the bout being edited out before the airing on September 15, 2011.

Beyond sporadic appearances with WWE, Flair has made appearances with NWA and AAA at their “Triplemania XXIX” event last year. ‘The Nature Boy’s’ final match is scheduled for Jim Crockett Promotion’s “Starrcast” event in Nashville, TN on July 31, 2022. The night before, there will be a “Roast of Ric Flair” that will celebrate the career of the HOF’er while also allowing people to tease him for his most notorious moments.

It was also recently revealed that Ric will be teaming up with WWE yet again to create a 2 hour documentary about “the never-before-revealed history” of Flair. Writer, producer, and director Tom Rinaldi, who has worked with ESPN to create several standout short films in the past, will be in charge of the project.

You can see more videos of Ric Flair and Jay Lethal training below:

