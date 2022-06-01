Woooo! If you thought you saw the last of the partnership between WWE and Ric Flair, you thought wrong!

It was announced today via social media that Ric Flair and WWE will team up with film writer, producer, and director Tom Rinaldi to create a 2 hour documentary about “the never-before-revealed history” of the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion. Rinaldi has worked with ESPN to create several standout short films like 2019’s “The Return” and 2016’s “Jacob Jarvis: Why It Matters”.

Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022

Flair had his initial retirement match when he was still actively competing in WWE, losing to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at “WrestleMania 24” in 2008. Due to being unhappy with creative decisions, Flair’s WWE contract expired in August 2009 and he went on to work with TNA/Impact Wrestling. His final recorded match came as a loss to Sting on the September 15, 2011 edition of Impact. Flair suffered an arm injury in that bout, which was ultimately edited out.

He would again return to work with the WWE in sporadic appearances after 2012, with his most recent storyline taking place in January 2021. But later that year, on August 3, ‘Naitch and the WWE split from their working partnership once again. WWE issued a brief statement at the time of the release, writing, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today.” In a follow-up interview with “People Magazine“, Ric said the reason was due to ” business opportunities that he wanted to pursue” that WWE was holding him back from.

He would then make appearances with NWA and AAA at their “Triplemania XXIX” event later that month. ‘The Nature Boy’s’ final match is scheduled for Jim Crockett Promotion’s “Starrcast” event in Nashville, TN on July 31, 2022. The night before, there will be a “Roast of Ric Flair” that will see several people teasing Ric Flair about moments of his career, and then later, Flair dishing the insults right back.

