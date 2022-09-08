The Rock Helps The NFL Kick Off Its 2022 Season

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson helped kick off the start of the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The former-WWE Champion did an on-field promo to hype up the crowd before Thursday night's NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It's interesting to note that earlier this year at Super Bowl LVI, The Rock also opened that game with a promo.

"Super Bowl Champions, Los Angeles Rams. Get out of your seats, stomp your feet, it's time to rampede," he said.

The Rock's own football league is starting its season in February. The Rock, Dany Garia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL in August 2020 for $15 million from former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL was originally launched in 2001 and only lasted for one season. The second iteration stopped halfway through the first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, the XFL reached a multi-year broadcasting agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. The multi-year deal runs from 2023 to 2027 and each season's 43 games will air on ABC, ESPN networks, and FX.

The XFL and NFL have a partnership and The Rock spoke about that partnership while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" back in July. He noted how the NFL has an Alumni Academy and those who won't roster throughout the NFL season, will automatically get a contract to go to the XFL. NFL coaches will be able to watch and evaluate XFL players and if the coaches feel a player is good enough, they have the option to play in the NFL in the next fall season.