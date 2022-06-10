XFL announced on Thursday several big updates for the minor league.

The league announced its key football hires and the coaching staff for all eight of its teams.

Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, and Jim Haslett were among the eight head coaches revealed.

Barlow served as the head football coach at Alabama State University from 2007 to 2014 and at Virginia State University from 2016 to 2021. Before his coaching career, Barlow was selected in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and also played for the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Becht was selected 27th overall by the New York Jets in the 2000 draft and went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Terrell Buckley is a Super Bowl XXXVI Champion. He was selected fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 draft and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and New York Giants.

Haslett was selected in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He finished his playing career in 1987 with the New York Jets. Haslett most recently spent two seasons as the Inside Linebackers Coach at the Tennessee Titans.

As noted, XFL reached a multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN in May. The multi-year agreement is from 2023 to 2027. Each season’s 43 games will air on ABC, ESPN networks, and FX.

The XFL Draft is set for November 2022, while the season kickoff is February 18, 2023.

Below is the full press release from the XFL:

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 9, 2022 – The XFL today announced it has hired key front office and coaching staff for its eight teams as it continues to build an elite, experienced football operations team. In addition to its Head Coach, each team has added a Director of Player Personnel (“DPP”), Offensive Coordinator (“OC”) and Defensive Coordinator (“DC”) to its staff, some of whom are returning after serving in the League in 2020. The DPPs and coaching staff will actively scout potential players and help build their team in preparation for the XFL Draft in November 2022 and season kickoff on Saturday, February 18, 2023. All names and Head Coach pairings can be found below. “It is exciting to have both new and returning names joining our growing League. For me, this is a clear signal that the reimagined XFL, guided by the innovative vision of our new ownership group, has the potential to make a positive impact on the entire football ecosystem, and people want to be a part of building this new league of opportunity for players and coaches, alike,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “As we gear up for a busy summer of scouting events, we are encouraged to see the continued interest in our League from players, which has been reflected in the strong demand and registration for our upcoming showcases. We expect this momentum to continue, especially as we get closer to our Draft in November.” Starting this month, the XFL will host a series of player showcases in six cities across the United States, giving prospective football players a chance to exhibit their skills. DPPs will attend all of the showcases along with some of the XFL’s Head Coaches, who were previously announced in April 2022. Doug Whaley, Senior Vice President, Player Personnel, added, “Our DPPs bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the XFL. They understand the quality of players we are looking for and have a keen eye for talent. We are glad to have them joining the XFL and are eager for them to help build our teams and league from the ground up.” “I’m thrilled to officially welcome our OCs and DCs to the XFL. Individually and collectively, these are tremendous coaches and true leaders whose expertise will be crucial not only for the success of their teams, but for the dynamic football product we will deliver to fans,” said Marc Ross, Executive Vice President, Football Operations. The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its new, exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. Head Coach: Reggie Barlow DPP: Von HutchinsOC / RB: Fred Kaiss DC: Gregg Williams Head Coach: Anthony Becht DPP: Dave Boller* OC: Bruce Gradkowski DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham Head Coach: Terrell Buckley DPP: Larry Lee OC: Robert Ford DC: Tony Carter Head Coach: Jim Haslett DPP: Randy Mueller* OC: June Jones* DC: Ron Zook Head Coach: Wade Phillips DPP: Marc Lillibridge OC: AJ Smith* DC: Brian Stewart Head Coach: Bob Stoops* DPP: Rick Mueller OC: Jonathan Hayes *DC: Jay Hayes* Head Coach: Hines Ward DPP: Will Lewis* OC: Jaime Elizondo* DC: Jim Herrmann* Head Coach: Rod Woodson DPP: Joey Clinkscales *OC: to be announced DC: to be announced *Returning to XFL About XFL The XFL’s ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

The XFL went into bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to their return season in the spring of 2020. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had sold the league to The Rock, along with business partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital in August of 2020, for $15 million.

