Tony Khan Names Similarity AEW Will Have With WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

AEW's Tony Khan admits he does see a similarity between how his company and WWE will handle one aspect of the wrestling business.

Now that Vince McMahon has retired and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over the creative reins as Chief Content Officer, changes have been made within WWE. It's been made quite clear that Levesque is trying to rekindle the flame with previously released talents such as Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis.

Levesque has always had his eyes on the indie scene as well, which was evident during his run helming "NXT." Speaking to NBC Chicago, Khan expressed his belief that with Triple H running WWE's main roster shows, things are about to get tense when it comes to acquiring talent.

"Well, it's interesting," Khan said. "I do think probably in terms of the two companies having a more similar philosophy about signing talent, I do think our philosophies are probably closer about who we would want to sign. So, for free agency, it could be probably a more competitive market in that sense."

Khan doesn't appear to be fazed by the competition heating up in that aspect. He believes that competition is healthy for the business.

"There's definitely a lot of competition," Khan continued. "I don't think we're best friends or anything like that, and again people in the wrestling business not liking each other, but competing is probably a good thing."

