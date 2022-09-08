Shane Taylor's Impact Wrestling Debut Shown On BTI

Shane Taylor's Impact Wrestling debut was part of Thursday night's "Before The Impact."

Taylor lost his match against Crazzy Steve after Steve hit a tornado DDT for the win. The match was recorded during the Impact tapings in Dallas, Texas on August 27. After the match aired on Impact's YouTube channel, the former Ring of Honor World Television Champion took to social media to thank Dallas.

"Dallas, THANK YOU, he wrote. "For those who never folded. Who never switched up. Who ALWAYS stayed real. We just getting started."

Taylor also replied to a fan that wasn't happy that he lost his Impact debut.

"Next time...being the BADDEST doesn't mean you can't lose, you just make sure they remember your name!"

Taylor's opponent also commented after their match aired.

"More @shane216taylor at @IMPACTWRESTLING," Crazzy Steve tweeted.

Taylor has not wrestled in Ring of Honor since AEW's Tony Khan bought the promotion back in March. The former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion made his ROH in-ring debut in 2014 in a dark match against J. Diesel at Glory By Honor XIII.

Taylor held the ROH Television Title from May 2019 to December 2019 and along with Kaun and Moses held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles from February 2021 to December 2021. Taylor's last ROH match was at Final Battle 2021, where he defeated Kenny King.

Since then, Taylor has wrestled in several indie promotions, including GCW, VIP Wrestling, Red River Wrestling, and Renegade Wrestling Alliance. He currently holds two titles, the VIP Heavyweight Championship and the Red River Heavyweight Championship.