Spoiler On Former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor's In-Ring Career

Former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut during the 8/27 tapings of Impact. PWInsider first reported the news, noting that he lost his debut match against Crazzy Steve.

Taylor has not wrestled in ROH since AEW CEO Tony Khan bought the promotion back in March.

The former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion made his ROH in-ring debut in 2014 in a dark match against J. Diesel at ROH Glory By Honor XIII.

During his ROH career, he teamed with current AEW star Keith Lee, and along with Moses, Kaun, and O'Shay Edwards created the Shane Taylor Promotions stable. As noted, Kaun is currently part of the ROH stable Embassy with Brian Cage and Toa Liona. Kaun and Liona are both signed to AEW and Ring of Honor.

Taylor last wrestled in ROH at Final Battle 2021, where he defeated Kenny King. Since then, Taylor wrestled in several indie promotions, including GCW, VIP Wrestling, Red River Wrestling, and Renegade Wrestling Alliance. He currently holds two titles, the VIP Heavyweight Championship and the Red River Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this month, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was asked who he would like to defend the belt against and mentioned Taylor as his pick. During this past Friday's episode of "Rampage," Castagnoli successfully defended the ROH World Title against Dustin Rhodes. Castagnoli has been the ROH World Champion since he defeated Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.