Claudio Castagnoli unseated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor, and now the former champion is all but gone from ROH and AEW. Castagnoli joined the media after having his “Insight” panel with Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, and the first question to be asked was about “The Octopus'” desire to leave AEW following his reported argument with Tony Khan.

“I really enjoyed the match, you know? And whatever else he decides to do, you need to ask him that,” Castagnoli said. Nothing has been confirmed regarding Gresham’s wish to exit the promotion, but a report from Fightful Select did note that he isn’t in any plans with ROH or AEW going forward. Gresham reportedly got in a heated argument with Tony Khan hours before his match against Castagnoli but remained professional in working the match. It is also reported that no bridges were burned in the two’s exchange.

Gresham, along with Castagnoli, was an active participant this past weekend at Starrcast as he did signings and photo-ops in the room next to where the live panels took place. Gresham was also featured Sunday night as he competed in a fatal four-way against Nick Wayne, Alan Angels, and Konosuke Takeshita at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Gresham came out with the victory.

While Castagnoli may not see a rematch with Gresham in the future, he was later asked who else in ROH and AEW he’d like to defend the belt against and offered up the option to pick somebody. Shane Taylor was the name mentioned.

“Yes! Sure, I would love it. To me, this title has always been defended against the best people from around the world, so hopefully, I can keep that tradition alive.”

Fittingly enough, Castagnoli’s first title defense will be against Takeshita at Battle Of The Belts III, which will air on August 6 from Grand Rapids, MI. Castagnoli has been undefeated in AEW and ROH since he was a surprise fighter for Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

