R-Truth Recalls His First WWE Backstage Encounter With John Cena

R-Truth reflected on the time he first encountered John Cena in a WWE locker room. That meeting wasn't their first, however. The two had a run-in at an airport shortly after R-Truth released a diss song aimed at Cena and WWE.

While their first meeting was cordial, the rumor mill ran wild. R-Truth told Smoothvega on Premier Live TV's "Nothing Beats Experience" that Konnan is to blame for the lies being spread.

R-Truth recalled knowing how big of a star Cena became when he returned to WWE in 2008. He said the entire locker room couldn't wait to see if he and Cena were going to fight.

"When I signed back to the company, Cena was the big dog and everybody was waiting for us to meet face-to-face," R-Truth said. "Everybody was waiting, knew I signed back. The boys are so crazy, man. Umanga, RIP Umaga, man, he got me to come back and even he was in the locker room. When I got to the locker room, all of the boys were sitting down just watching."

With much anticipation from the locker room, R-Truth and Cena shared some words.

"Cena was in the bathroom," R-Truth said. "So, when I came in I didn't noticed. They're all sitting there waiting. When he came in, he looked, he said, 'We not gonna have any problems, are we?' I said, 'Man, hell no. I'm on your ship.'"

This took the air right out of the balloon for the locker room, and R-Truth revealed what "the boys" said after their hopes for a physical confrontation were dashed.

"'Ah man, sh*t!'"

