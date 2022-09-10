Rhea Ripley On How The Feel Of WWE Is Changing Under Triple H's Creative Vision

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has opened up on how she feels things have changed since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took on the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer. Levesque was put in that position after Vince McMahon retired, and Ripley, who is quite familiar with Levesque's vision from their time in "NXT," detailed the changes that she has felt on the main roster.

"I feel like it's definitely family-ish," Ripley told "Gorilla Position." "I feel like it's NXT for me, personally. I don't know how other people feel, but for me it feels like that NXT environment, which I loved so much while being there. I have all my friends back, the one that have moved up and the ones that have come back."

Ripley is a former "NXT" and "NXT UK" Women's Champion and was pushed as the top female star of the brand before being called up to the main roster. Since then, she's enjoyed reigns with both the "Raw" Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but she admitted that when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, they weren't on the same page. McMahon, Ripley believes, struggled to gauge whether or not she was over with the WWE Universe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with Levesque in charge, who she knows believes in her, she's able to loosen up when she's performing.

"It feels so warm, and I feel more comfortable and confident in myself in a way, because I know that Triple H knows exactly who I am, because he helped build me into the Rhea Ripley that you see today," Ripley said. "So I know that I don't have to really fight or struggle to express myself and show everyone exactly who I am, because he already knows, in a way."