Booker T Compares Backstage AEW Fight To His Issues With Batista

Sunday night's locker room brawl following CM Punk's post-AEW All Out media scrum has been the talk of wrestling, and among those with an opinion on what transpired is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T.

Speaking on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker recalled his notorious 2006 altercation with Batista, which ProWrestlingStories.com recalled as being "so intense both men were left swollen and bloodied." Yet Booker insisted that flare-up did not cancel his ability to work with Batista on future WWE endeavors.

"Back in the day, it was a serious altercation — as serious as any altercation could ever be," he said. "But it was not one day that I didn't think that I couldn't work with Batista ... I think I got my respect out of it. I think he realized, 'Hey, man, maybe I shouldn't talk to you a certain way.'"

Booker recalling that he needed to move beyond the rancor that fueled the fight.

"It was like water under the bridge," he said. "It was one of those type of deals, but it wasn't like to this day I'm holding animosity for him because of him and I had altercation."

In viewing the AEW incident, Booker cautioned about the need for different personalities to collaborate professionally.

"It makes me, as a worker that's on the roster, feel a certain way," he said. "We've got to go to catering together, we've got to talk with each other, we've got to go over new matches together, we've got to come up with ideas ... If you're not going to be able to work with those guys, that's not going to work."