Alan Angels Opens Up About Feeling Like 'The Jobber Of The Dark Order'

The Dark Order has been around since the first AEW PPV, Double or Nothing 2019, and has seen many different wrestlers become part of the cult-like faction. Wrestlers who have been part of the Dark Order include Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Anna Jay, Preston Vance, Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Mr. Brodie Lee, who passed away on December 26th, 2020. Currently, the Dark Order only has four members on the AEW roster — Uno, Silver, Reynolds, and Vance, though "Hangman" Adam Page is also aligned with the group. Angels, however, is no longer with the company, and doesn't love how he was portrayed.

"I was kind of like the jobber of the Dark Order," Angels said, appearing on "Talk is Jericho." "The bottom guy on the Dark Order, and I feel like when fans build up that perception of you, I think it's kind of hard to change that, if that makes sense."

Angels, who last wrestled for AEW during the July "AEW Dark" tapings, revealed that he was offered a new deal, but turned it down.

"I was told they weren't going to renew my contract about 45 days before it was up," he said. "They were going to give me a per-appearance deal if I wanted it ... I kind of realized that I could do a lot more on the indies and/or other companies. I could really build up my name doing that, as opposed to staying here and just kind of doing the same thing over and over and over again."

