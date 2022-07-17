On Saturday, July 14th, AEW taped several episodes of “Dark” at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

During the show, former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux made his AEW debut. He won his match against Serpentico.

Ariya Daivari announced he has a new stable called the Trust Fund. Boudreaux was revealed as one of the members. It was also revealed that Ariya now goes by the name Ari.

Below are the full results, courtesy of F4Wonline:

First Session:

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Reks

* Alex Reynolds (with Preston Vance and -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (with Peter Avalon)Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

* Slim J defeated Blake Li

* Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando. Carter is the former Two Dimes from NXT.

* Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon

* Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart

* “Trust Fund” Ari (Ariya) Daivari (with Slim J) defeated Blake Christian. There was a post match interview with Daivari and Tony Schiavone where Daivari said that his trust fund hit and he’s now the richest man in pro wrestling. He has purchased the contract of Slim J. He’s now going under the name Ari Daivari.

* Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

* Lee Moriarty defeated Red Jones

* Serena Deeb defeated Viva Van

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oasis

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Bryce Donovan. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Yuta said that “Garcia likes to call himself a Sports Entertainer and that makes him a cosplay wrestler.”

* Mercedes Martinez defeated J Rod

* Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron

* Ariya Daivari and Slim J (as The Trust Busters) defeated Tyshon Price and Logan Cruz

* Diamante defeated Rocky Radley

* The Acclaimed defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Kennedy and Caylen

* Captain Shawn Dean defeated Johnathan Hudson

* Rebel defeated Giselle Azur

* Brock Anderson defeated Serpentico

Second session:

* Parker Boudreaux (with Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico. Bordeaux is the former Harland from NXT.

* Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade)

* Abadon defeated Mafioso Rossi

* Angelico defeated Aliya Akeem

* Emi Sakura defeated Renee Michelle

* Josh Woods defeated Cobra

* Rohit Raju defeated Invictus Khash

* Skye Blue defeated Charlette Renegade (with Robyn Renegade)

* Sonny Kiss defeated Bobby Orlando

* Bear Country defeated defeated Victor Iniestra and Axel Rico

* Kayla Rossi (with Diamond Sheik) defeated Avery Breaux

* Varsity Blondes defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes

* Jay Lethal defeated Logan Cruz

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Blake Christian

* Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Marcus Kross

* Ari Daivari (with Parker Boudreaux and Slim J) defeated Fuego del Sol. There was a post-match interview where Daivari talked about his investments giving him the ability to buy anyone.

* The Renegade Twins defeated Rocky Radley and Allie Recks

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Meta

* Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Blake Christian defeated Lucky Ali

* Marina Shafir defeated Viva Van

* Jora Johl defeated Vary Morales

* Preston Vance (with Alex Reynolds and -1) defeated Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

* Max Caster defeated Justin Coto

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

