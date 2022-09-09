Nick Wayne Opens Up About Terrifying Airplane Bomb Threat Incident

Earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling signed independent wrestler, Nick Wayne. He is unable to wrestle for the promotion until he turns 18. In the meantime, Wayne has been wrestling all across the country and even had his first match in the United Kingdom back in July. However, on his plane ride home, he had a frightening experience.

Wayne was recently a guest on Eric Novak's "All Real Wrestling Podcast" and opened up about a bomb scare on his plane ride to Seattle, Washington from Frankfurt, Germany. During the flight, Wayne said the captain announced the plane needed to make an emergency landing.

"We ended up being stranded in Iceland due to a bomb threat on our airplane... Somebody had written 'bomb on plane' on the bathroom mirror and the flight attendant saw it" Wayne recalled.

Although Wayne and his mother were stranded in Iceland, not all was bad for Wayne as he revealed the airline he was flying accommodated all the passengers.

"We ended up being stranded in Iceland for about 18 hours, the airline gave us a place to stay- they took us to a hotel," Wayne said. "Once I got home, I left about six hours later to head to Nashville for GCW."

Wayne had three matches during the Starrcast V event in Nashville, Tennessee. While he came up short in two of those matches, Wayne was victorious at GCW vs The People when he defeated Alex Zayne. All those performances came mere days after the bomb scare.

